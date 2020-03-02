The Ministry of Health has isolated four foreign nationals at Entebbe regional referral Hospital.

According to the ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona, the four were picked up from Entebbe International Airport by their surveillance teams after presenting with flu and cough symptoms.

Samples have been collected and are being tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe.

He says the ministry will inform the public of any new developments accordingly.

He has however requested the general public to remain calm and follow the provided preventive measures.

There is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country yet.

The number of people killed worldwide by the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000, as China reported 42 more deaths.