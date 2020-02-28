By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has emphasized that it will not evacuate Ugandan students in Wuhan.

According to the health minister Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng, the government of China has not at any time asked Uganda to evacuate these students. However, they have received letters reassuring them how they are taking good care of these students.

According to the ministry of health Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng, students studying abroad are the responsibility of the ministry of education not the ministry of health.

However, the minister has noted that the minister of education is working with the minister of China to see that the money is sent to the students.

The government said it was going to cater for the upkeep of the105 students in Wuhan by sending Shs220 million to them.