By Ruth Anderah

Hearing of a case in which the government was sued over failure to restrict the sale and importation of junk food has flopped.

The case has been adjourned to March 16th, 2020 because the judges are away for a funeral service of the mother of deputy IGG George Bamugemereire who passed on last week on Saturday.

The Centre for Food and Adequate Living Rights, a human rights organization, through its lawyers of Dalumba Advocates, claims that failure by the government to monitor the sale and importation of junk food consumed by children has seen the rise in Non-Communicable Diseases amongst minors.

The organization contends that the government is under a legal mandate to uphold, protect and fulfil children’s right to safety, health, adequate food and wellbeing, a provision that has been faulted.

The Attorney General and Uganda Communications Commission have been listed as the respondents in the case filed at the High Court in Kampala.

The applicant wants the court to direct the government to restrict the marketing of unhealthy food and beverages to children as a way of preventing NCDs and shall ask the court to enforce the children’s rights to health, safety, and adequate food.

They also want an order banning all the in-school advertisement and promotion of unhealthy foods to children in Uganda.