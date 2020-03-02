Four foreign nationals who were being isolated at Entebbe regional referral Hospital after presenting flu and cough symptoms have tested negative for coronavirus.

The four were earlier picked from Entebbe International Airport by surveillance teams of the ministry of health.

The ministry collected and sent their samples to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for testing.

The health minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has now confirmed that tests from the three Chinese and one French national have turned out negative.

She adds the four will now undergo self-isolation for 14 days and will be monitored daily by the ministry surveillance officers.

Uganda has no confirmed case of coronavirus disease (covid-19) as of now.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed worldwide by the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000, as China reported 42 more deaths.