Medics have explained the cause of an embryonic pregnancy which is commonly referred to as an empty pregnancy in some mothers.

According to Dr. Charles Kigundu, this happens during meiosis, in a process of conception where cells divide poorly in the formation of a baby.

He says that this is a genetic and that the empty pregnancy can only last for three months causing a miscarriage, clarifying that it’s not witchcraft.

He says that this happens on 2 mothers daily at Mulago, on the 15 walking away with post-abortion care.