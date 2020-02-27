By Shamim Nateebwa

The fundraising drive for Shs420 million for equipping the neonatal intensive care unit at Mild May Uganda hospital starts on March 1st with a Run under the theme; “run to save lives of premature babies”.

Dr. Violet Nabatte, a specialist in adolescent and child care says the event which will be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds will see participants take on the 2km and 20km races at just Shs20,000 with the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga expected to be the chief runner.

Each year, over 200,000 or 14% of Ugandan babies are born prematurely, or before 37 weeks gestation.

According to the World Health Organization, Uganda is ranked 13th out of 184 countries with the highest number of babies born prematurely and 11th for deaths resulting from complications from preterm birth.