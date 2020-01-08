The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has applauded Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool for his role in creating awareness on Tuberculosis (TB) in Uganda.

Bebe Cool who doubles as a TB ambassador met Dr Aceng and her technical staff at Ministry of Health headquarters.

Dr. Aceng requested him to focus on youths who normally attend his music concerts, with emphasis on male involvement in TB prevention.

Ssali, who led his Amber Heart Foundation staff said that this year will be committed to bringing down the high TB disease burden through awareness creation.

He also proposed that the Electoral commission ensures that every campaign poster or material carries a health message before and during the 2021 general elections.