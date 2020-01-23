The ministry of health has put the surveillance team at Entebbe International airport on high alert following the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

The virus which has ravaged several provinces of China, spreading to the US, Thailand and South Korea has so far been confirmed in 500 people, with 17 deaths.

Chinese authorities have urged people to stop traveling in and out of Wuhan, the city at the centre of the virus outbreak.

The ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona has asked Ugandans traveling to China especially the business people to stay calm but remain alert and be vigilant and also observe all safety measures put in place both in China and here in Uganda.

The general public is also advised to avoid crowds and be very vigilant.