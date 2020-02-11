The ministry of health has dismissed the false social media reports alleging that people entering Uganda at Entebbe International Airport are not screened for coronavirus.

Yesterday, Ugandans on Twitter led by UNAIDs executive director Winnie Byanyima accused the ministry of taking the coronavirus threat lightly by not thoroughly screening people against the deadly virus.

However, the ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says they have a scanner installed at the airport which checks and monitors the temperature of all travelers whether from China or any country as they walk in.

He says the health workers and surveillance team only isolate people with higher temperatures for further attention.

Ainebyona meanwhile takes a swipe at Byanyima whom he says should not have taken such a debate to social media well knowing that she is a VVIP who is rarely checked given her status.