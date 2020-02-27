The ministry of health is to introduce yellow fever vaccination as part of its national program.

Uganda is classified by the World Health Organisation as a high-risk country in the “Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemics” (EYE) initiative, with a history of recent outbreaks in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2011.

According to Health Minister Jane Aceng, Uganda lies in the Yellow fever belt with 4.2% of the general population having low immunity to this disease which is below the threshold necessary to provide hard immunity.

Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, however, says by early or mid-2021, yellow fever vaccination will be made part of the country’s immunisation schedule.

She says her ministry has initiated an application to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and that they expect to submit their proposal in May this year.

There are eight confirmed cases of yellow fever in Uganda in the districts of Moyo, Buliisa, and Maracha as of 25th February 2020.