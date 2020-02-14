



The ministry of health says it cannot afford to put at risk the lives of over 40 million Ugandans by repatriating Ugandans who are trapped in China’s Wuhan city, following the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the WHO guidelines, countries that are considering repatriation must first assess their capacity for specialized isolation facilities and equipment which according to health minister Jane Ruth Achieng is still lacking in Uganda.

Achieng says the government has the assurance from the Chinese government that it will do all it takes to ensure that Ugandan students are well taken care of.

While presenting a statement to parliament last evening about the position of government regarding Uganda students in Wuhan, China last evening, she said the ministry of foreign affairs is to send over Shs 226 million as financial support to the students.