Shamim Nateebwa

Uganda cancer institute has received a second radiotherapy cancer treatment machine donated by the government of India.

Speaking at the commissioning and handover ceremony, the Uganda cancer institute director Doctor Jackson Orem said the machine will reduce the burden and the number of patients currently using the country’s only available one machine.

Uganda’s foreign minister, Sam Kutesa appealed for more support of the cancer institute from development partners.

He has commended the Indian government for Training Ugandans in treating cancer using the installed paramedical centre.

The cancer institute registers more than 7,000 new cases every year with revisits estimated at between 34,000 and 37,000 cases.

International standards recommend one radiotherapy machine to serve a population of 26,000 patients.

Uganda is a cancer treatment hub for many neighboring East African countries including those from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.