By Shamim Nateebwa

Local residents of Alibabito and Otubanga villages in Aliba sub-county Obongi district are living in fear following a suspected measles outbreak.

According to the Obongi District Health Officer Dr. Joseph Arike, they have submitted samples from the affected people to the government laboratory in Kampala for confirmation.

He says the disease was reported to the district authorities about a week ago and patients are currently admitted to an isolation facility.

Local leaders have now embarked on community sensitization to control the spread of the disease especially at the Ablibato trading center and other parts of the sub-county where it was first reported.