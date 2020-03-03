Uganda is hit by a shortage of dental specialists.

The Uganda Dental Association has raised the red flag over the shortage of dental specialists in regional health facilities.

The president of the association Dr. Ayub Twaha says currently Uganda has only 27 dental specialists out of the 309 licensed to do the job.

He says this has also put the dentist –to-patient ratio at 1 for every 142,000 citizens.

Twaha adds that in schools, the level of tooth decay is on the rise and 7 out of 10 children are being affected.

He recommends that at least 60 dental specialists be trained and posted to the regional hospitals.