Heavy rains leave trails of destruction in Kyotera

By Malik Fahad

Heavy rains have left trails of destruction in Kyotera after leaving people’s plantations and buildings destroyed.

The rain that was covered by heavy winds greatly affected residents of Kamuganja, a village in Kasasa Sub County in Kyotera district.

Rains also destroyed the village church of St Kizito Kamuganja church of Uganda and people’s houses.

Locals claim that they fear that they are likely to be affected by famine since many plantations such as maize, cassava, and banana among others were also destroyed by rains.

Maria Nasejje, the Kasasa sub county district representative says that they are still assessing the impact of the rain before filing a report to the district and the ministry of disaster preparedness so that they can come to people’s rescue.