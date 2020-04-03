Another self-styled herbalist has been arrested for falsely claiming to have a cure for the corona virus.

Police at Soroti district CPS are holding Lazarus Kungu, 24, a self proclaimed mobile herbalist for hoodwinking some patients at Soroti hospital that he had a vaccine and cure against the corona virus.

Kungu, a resident of Angopet Village, Amen Parish, Soroti Sub-county, Soroti District has been passing on a red liguid in a white container to his unsuspecting victims.

ASP David Ongom the East Kyoga police spokesperson says the suspect will be charged with spreading false propaganda and endangering lives in the process.

Members of the public have been cautioned about criminal opportunists who want to use the covid-19 pandemic hard times to rip off victims.

Last month in March, Saidi Kaire, a herbalist and his daughter Amina Kaire all from Mayuge district were arrested for falsely claiming to have a drug.