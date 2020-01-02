The High Court in kampala has appointed former Law Society president Ruth Sebatindira as the new administrator of Uganda Telecom Ltd which is under insolvency.

Sebatindira replaces Nelson Bemanya Twebaze who was appointed as the official receiver of UTL in 2017 to enable it settle its debts.

Sebatindira has been appointed by High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe following a successful application filed by former employees of Uganda Telecom Ltd under their umbrella organization, Uganda Contribution Employees Contributory Pension Scheme (UCECPS) challenging the current administration of Nelson BemanyaTwebaze.

They accused Twebaze for failing to collect the outstanding amounts due to the Telecom company from government departments.

The ex employees, who are among the creditors of UTL, were accusing Twebaze for failing to find an investor who can recapitalize and operate the defunct Telecom company.

In her ruling, justice Mugambe reasoned that Sebatindira is a qualified and registered Practitioner possessing sufficient experience and expertise to safeguard the interests of all creditors of the company.

Justice Mugambe orders that Sebatindira’s appointment is to take immediate effect.

Through their lawyers of Kwesigabi ,Bamwine and Walubiri Advocates the ex employers hope that the new administrator, Ruth Sebatindira will ensure payment of all claims against UTL within the stipulated administration time.

Evidence before Court indicates that the ex -employees are demanding 12.2 billion shillings.