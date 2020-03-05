The High court’s Execution and Bailiffs Division has stopped businessman Medard Kiconco from demolishing houses until the final hearing and disposal of an appeal filed by Lusanja residents before the Court of Appeal.

The order of stay of execution halting the eviction process has been issued by Justice Henerrieta Wolayo after weighing the balance of convenience and considering the interests of the 1000 residents to be displaced as opposed to a one-person; Medard Kiconco.

Last month, deputy registrar Deo Ninzeyimana issued an order directing business man Medard Kiconco to evict people and start using his land.

The affected residents are challenging the decision of High court Judge Taddeo Asiimwe to order them to vacate the said land after declaring them as trespassers yet they have agreements showing that they lawfully acquired their Bibanja interests.

Armed with the above ruling, Kiconco in December last year filed an application in the Execution and Bailiffs court to give him permission to evict the 117 people on his land, something registrar Ninzeyimana concurred with but the residents filed an application to stay the said eviction until their appeal is heard.

In a related development Government through the Minister for lands Betty Namisango Kamya has since picked interest in the matter with a view of negotiating with Kiconco to have the contentious Land bought on behalf of the residents.