Masaka court has charged Lwemiyaga county legislator, with illegal possession of firearms and 4 other counts remanding him to Masaka central prison.

Theodore Ssekikubo the Lwemiyaga county legislator, was arrested on Friday for attempting to forcefully enter the Lwemiyaga cattle market that had been closed over the outbreak of foot and mouth disease is facing fresh charges of illegal possession of a firearm and malicious damage to property among others.

While appealing before Masaka chief magistrate on Monday, the court heard that in 2010, during the NRM party primaries Ssekikubo shot Habibu Nsamba Kanyarutoke a security officer during a hotly contested party primary where Ssekikubo was contesting with Patrick Nkalubo.

Court also heard that Ssekikubo maliciously damaged electoral materials for NRM Party that were being used in the party primaries, and obstructed police officers from doing their work.

Ssekikubo was also charged with inciting violence.

Ssekikubo through his lawyer Medard Lubega Ssegona, had applied for bail after presenting 4 sureties including Sembabule woman Member of Parliament Hanifah Kawooya, Hon Barnabas Tinkasimire, Hon Florence Namayanja, and Johnson Kamugisha.

However, the presiding magistrate Deogratius Ssejemba told the court that he needed some time to study Ssekikubo’s case file, adjourning the matter to Tuesday.

Today morning, Ssekikubo supporters from Lwemiyaga constituency raised concern over what they referred to as delaying to take Ssekikubo to court.