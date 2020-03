The Executive Director, Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) Jeanne Byamugisha says they are currently in negotiations with hotel proprietors to agree on particular hotels that will host visitors suspected to have contracted Coronavirus in self-isolation.

This comes days after a Chinese man went into self-quarantine at a hotel in Arua town, causing panic.

Byamugisha says this will be one of the ways of supporting government efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.