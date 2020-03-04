A 24-year-old housewife has been arraigned before City Hall Court in Kampala and charged with theft of offertory.

Judith Nanangwe a resident of Kob Road Seeta in Mukono district appeared before a grade one magistrate Fatuma Nabirye who remanded her to Luzira prison until tomorrow for plea taking.

Prosecution states that Nanangwe stole the offertory bag on March 1st, 2020 at Watoto Church Ntinda.

According to the charge sheet, the stolen offertory bag was containing cash Shs643,000, the property of the Watoto Church Ntinda branch.