A 19year old housemaid has been sentenced to serve three months imprisonment at Luzira government prison after she was found guilty of assaulting her 5-year-old boss’ child by slapping him in the face.

Scovia Ayebale has been sentenced by City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise on her own plea of guilty.

His worship Tuhimbise ruled that the convict needs a deterrent custodial sentence as a lesson to her and also to deter other house girls from committing the same offenses.

He added that the parents of the child entrusted and live their child under her care but instead she breached that trust and assaulted the child.

Prosecution led by Viola Tusingwire states that the convict on March 1st, 2020 at Ntinda Minister’s village slapped in the face Umran Kazoora a five-year-old child claiming that she was disciplining him for playing around with a knife.