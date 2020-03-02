Police in Ntinda has arrested a housewife who has been stealing church offertory.

Judith Nanangwa 24, a resident of Kob Road, Seeta Town was doomed when she this time around tried to steal Shs643,000 from Watoto Church, Ntinda

According to police publicist Fred Enanga, Nanangwa has admitted to the allegations claiming she was doing so to fend for her family after her husband abandoned her with their children.

She was found with offertory baskets and bags in different colors, encrypted with serials numbers that she has been swapping in different churches.

Enanga has urged Churches to be on the lookout for people like her.

Nanangwa has been charged with theft.