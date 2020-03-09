A 24-year-old housewife, Judith Nanangwe has been sentenced to pay a court fine of Shs250, 000 by Kampala city Hall court for stealing church offertory.

Nanangwe, a resident of Kob Road in Seeta -Mukono District was remanded to Luzira prison last week on Tuesday with her 4 weeks newborn baby after she pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

Nanangwe accepted before grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise that on March 1st, 2020 at Watoto Church Ntinda Branch, she stole an offertory bag containing 643,000 shillings; the property of Watoto Church.

The magistrate has sentenced Nanangwe to fine after putting into consideration the health and rights of the newborn baby as opposed to those of Watoto Church leaders who wanted Nanangwe to serve a custodial/jail sentence coupled with months of counseling.

However, magistrate Tuhimbise noted that Nanangwe did a regrettable action of stealing from church instead of going there to repent and therefore she deserves rehabilitation.

In case Nanangwe fails to raise the 250,000 shillings fine, she will have to serve a 5 months prison sentence.