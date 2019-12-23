Housing deficit worries real estate developers

By Moses Ndhaye

Uganda’s housing deficit continues to worry not just government, but the players in real estate sector.

According to Uganda National Bureau of Statistics, Uganda’s population is projected to grow to 41.2 million by 2020, yet the country currently has a housing deficit of about 1.2 million units, with Kampala alone having a staggering deficit of over 200,000 units.

Richard Byarugaba, the Managing Director National Social Security Fund, which has real estate as part of its investment portfolio is asking government to provide social amenities.

He says that would enable the developers to reduce the price of the houses, hence enabling more low income earners to afford decent housing.