The Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has questioned Uganda Police for allowing people he called hooligans, to throw bottles at Bebe Cool while he was performing at Cindy’s concert dubbed ‘Boom Party Concert’. The event was held on Saturday, 7th 2020 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“How could Uganda Police and the bouncers at Cindy’s concerts allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artists?” he questioned, on his Twitter timeline, using his handle, @mkainerugaba.

Muhoozi also said that the people who threw bottles at Bebe Cool are the same people who beat up women on Women’s day.

“The same hooligans beat up women (on Women’s Day) for simply loving Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Bebe Cool,” his tweet read.

Muhoozi further reveals that he expects a lot better from the Uganda Police.

This comes after fans at Cindy’s concert threw bottles at Bebe Cool while he was performing on stage. This is the second time such an incident is happening to Bebe Cool.