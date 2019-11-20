Human rights defenders praise Kaggwa

By Damali Mukhaye

Human rights defenders have eulogized their fallen colleague Med Kaggwa, the Uganda Human Rights Commission boss with whom they have worked closely in promoting rights of Ugandans.

Nicholas Opio, a human rights lawyer tells KFM that Kaggwa was an effective bridge between government and other human rights defenders across the country.

He says that Kaggwa was a dedicated human rights defender, who never hesitated to point out rights violations by the same government he served.

Opio adds that before his death Kaggwa had pledged to support other human rights defenders and the Attorney General to have the Human Rights Enforcement Act amended.

Med Kaggwa died this morning at the age of 64 after collapsing in his car on the way to work.