By Ruth Anderah

Human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza has filed an application seeking the immediate unconditional release of two Rwandan nationals who are being detained without being charged in any court of law.

In a habeas corpus application, Kiiza claims that his clients; Emanuel Magezi and Sendegeya Thiogen were arrested in March 2019 and detained at Mbuya military barracks.

Kiiza further claims that it is now 11 months since their arrest and illegal detention without being arraigned before any competent court and charged.

The petitioner now seeks a directive to the Attorney General to produce in court or release the said applicants or their bodies within a time not exceeding seven days.

Kampala High Court judge Esther Nambayo is set to will deliver her ruling on the said application later today.