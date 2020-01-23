The government of Somalia together international partners have launched a $1 billion plan to provide the much-needed humanitarian aid to 3 million Somalis this year.

Launching the plan, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, has urged stakeholders to reflect on the nature of humanitarian crisis Somalia continues to suffer, calling for urgent response.

He cited the recent floods which affected half a million people recently among other disasters.

The launch held in the capital Mogadishu was also attended by SomaliaMinister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hamza Said Hamza.