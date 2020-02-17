BY RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Hundreds of Christians from Ankole diocese and surrounding areas on Sunday flocked East Africa revival museum at Ruharo in Kamukuzi, Mbarara town, to revisit the life history of the late Janan Luwum.

This coincided with the day as Christians across the country celebrated the memory of Uganda’s first archbishop, the Late Janan Luwum.

The East Africa revival museum established by Ankole diocese on Sunday dedicated the day to the exhibition of Jonan Luwum’s life history, in the museum. They have put up a special room that details everything on Luwum like artifacts, write-ups, and, pictorials.

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa said choosing to remember Janan Luwum this way remains the best especially by telling history and preaching. It also reminds Christians that despite the circumstances they experience, they should stick to the truth, sacrifice, and justice to save society and mankind.

“The purpose of the museum is to preach the gospel recalling the history of Christianity through research, artifacts, write-ups, exhibitions, pictorials. Janan Luwum remains a father of Christianity, he died for the true values of Christianity of truth and justice, that’s why as a diocese we chose to document his history,” said Bishop Mwesigwa.

Ms. Hellen Kyomugisha, one of those that went into the history of Late Janan Luwum said if all religious leaders emulated him, the country would be short of challenges like social evils and poor service delivery.