The Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has eulogized the former presidential candidate, Benon Biraro.

According to Kyagulanyi, Biraro told him that he had accomplished his duty and was ready to go.

“I have accomplished my work. I have no regrets. I am ready to go,” Biraro told Hon. Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi has described Gen. Biraaro as a friend and role model.

He adds that Gen Biraro loved and served Uganda with honor.

Gen. Biraro succumbed to cancer today at Kampala hospital.