The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to explain police crackdown on the opposition.

Kadaga has been reacting to a matter of urgent national importance raised by Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona.

The MP told Parliament that the opposition has increasingly come under attack and several lives lost.

While citing the Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine, he said Bobi Wine has been intentionally stopped from holding consultations on his presidential bid.

The house also learnt that police also stopped a thanksgiving function of the father of Kasanda North MP Patrick Nsamba on grounds that fellow MPs were not allowed to attend.

In her ruling, Kadaga says she is wondering if we are going to have elections next year.

She asked, “Why is the police is not allowing Members of Parliament to consult and hold meetings with their constituents?”

It is here that the Speaker asked the premier to prepare a statement to Parliament not later than next week.