By Bill Oketch

The International Criminal Court says it is still hunting for Joseph Kony on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the territory of Uganda.

Christian Mahr, the director external operations division says the ICC still interested in securing the arrest of Kony, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) leader.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an exclusive interview in The Hague, Mahr explained that the issue of arresting suspects at large is dependent on the cooperation by states parties.

He also acknowledged that the primary challenge the ICC is facing is to locate Kony and to secure his arrest with the support of state parties.

On October 21, 2008, the ICC announced it had requested the Democratic Republic of Congo to provide the Pre-Trial Chamber II with detailed information on the measures taken to arrest Kony.

This was after the Chamber received information that the LRA had for more than three years been based in DR Congo’s Garamba National Park.