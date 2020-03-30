The minister of ICT and national guidance Judith Nabakooba has strongly cautioned and warned all those misinforming the public about corona virus.

Appearing on Morning @ NTV, the minister assured the country that government has the capacity to track down all perpetrators and prosecute them accordingly.

“If you are not sure of what you are going to speak, please keep quiet. No one is forcing you to give information,” she said.

Her remarks come shortly after police over the weekend arrested Pastor Augustine Iga of Revival Church Kawala, Rubaga Division over false utterances relating to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Pastor is suspected to have said, in a now viral video that corona virus is not in Uganda.

Minister Nabakooba has also urged media houses to be on guard and avoid hosting people who mislead the public about covid-19 saying they risk having their licenses revoked.