IGP, Mak bosses meet, agree to install cameras on campus

By Damali Mukhaye

A meeting attended by the leadership of Uganda Police force and that of Makerere University has agreed to install CCTV cameras to cover the entire university as part of the mega security plan for the institution.

Yesterday’s meeting followed the recent week-long strike student strike at the ivory tower in protest of the university’s 15 per cent tuition increment policy.

The meeting is said to have discussed the glaring security gaps and areas to be covered by deployment and cameras and bring on board the private hostel managers where majority of Makerere university students reside.

The deputy Vice chancellor academic affairs Umar Kakumba confirmed the meeting took place, saying the security officials visited the university to assess the situation and come up with a major security plan.

The meeting was attended by among others; the police chief Martins Okoth Ochola, his Deputy IGP Major General Steven Sabiiti Muzeyi and Director Criminal Investigations Grace Akullo.