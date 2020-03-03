The government of India has donated 80 brand new vehicles to Ugandan to facilitate the operations of different ministries.

The vehicles include buses, ambulances, and trucks.

While handing over the vehicles the high commissioner of India to Uganda, Ravi Shankar, said the donation is aimed at strengthening the diplomatic relations of the two countries and also support its development agendas.

The minister of foreign affairs, Sam Kuteesa, who received the vehicles said 44 of the vehicles will be given to the defense ministry and others to health, transport, foreign affairs, and local government ministries.

He says that the buses will also be used to transport guests for the forthcoming South to South conference.