Ingrid Turinawe’s case kicks off

By Ruth Anderah

The hearing of the case against the FDC’S Ingrid Turinawe, where she was charged of being common nuisance, has kicked off this afternoon.

The first prosecution witness on the stand is Assistant Inspector of Police Ivan Nduhura who testified that he saw Ingrid pouring water at the police officers who were at the CPS Kampala reception.

AIP Nduhura told a grade one magistrate at Buganda road, Stella Amabilisi, that Ingrid was also shouting at police reception, saying, “we are tired of police officers.”

Prosecution states that Ingrid assaulted Detective Sergeant Patrick Alunyu and caused him actual body harm on August 4th 2019 at Central Police station in Kampala.

The State led by Mariam Njuki adds that on the fateful day, while at the Kampala Central police station, Ingrid did an act that caused annoyance and inconvenience to the public by assaulting police officers.