Director of Labor, Employment & Occupational Safety & Health, in the ministry of gender, labor and social development, Martin Wandera, has warned all working institutions who deny internship students a chance to acquire tangible working skills and turn them into office maids.

Wandera tells KFM that the ministry has recorded numerous complaints from students who were not given a chance to practice what they studied as their immediate supervisors turn them into maids, giving them pet work like cooking tea, photocopying documents and others being turned into office messengers.

He warned that this should stop because it denies students a chance to face the real world in line with their profession, noting that it’s one of the reasons why many students after graduating fail to get jobs because they don’t have practical skills on what they studied.