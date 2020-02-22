The minister of economic planning Molly Kamukama and the insurance regulatory authority have agreed to push insurance companies to establish branches in rural areas.

According to the director planning, research, and marketing development in the Insurance regulatory authority Sande Protazia, many small businesses are thriving in rural areas and many SACCOs that have huge sums of money have also developed in rural areas.

He, however, says that the insurance companies that could secure their businesses are only concentrating in urban centres.

It is against this background that they want to force the insurance companies to open up different companies in rural areas to cover all Ugandans.