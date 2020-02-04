The international bodies in food security are planning to conduct an assessment of the impact of desert locust invasion on the livelihoods of populations in the affected countries.

Locusts are currently being experienced in Ethiopia and Somalia and have since moved south to Kenya.

The swarms are currently reaching within 200 km of North-East Uganda and South-East South Sudan.

Speaking to KFM, The regional food security analyst, of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) where Uganda is a member, Jasper Batureine Mwesigwa says that that the current upsurge has not afflicted significant damage to crops because the outbreaks intensified when most crops had matured or been harvested.

He, however, said that the most significant damage has been on pastures and across all affected rangelands.

He now says that they are now going to particularly look at the losses on crop production, losses on pasture and then will be able to estimate the needs of the affected populations.