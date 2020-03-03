As part of the 2030 agenda of leaving no one behind, an International Data Alliance on Children has been formed to keep track and improve on the availability of data on migrants in vulnerable situations, especially children and ways to empower them.

The Alliance is led by UNICEF, International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and about 30 members from the government agencies and NGOs.

IOM’s Global Migration Data Analysis Centre director Frank Laczko, says between 2014 and 2018, more than 1,825 children were reported dead or missing while many more such incidents go unrecorded.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ Deputy Director-General of Statistics, Dr. Bert Kroese says having harmonized data is a prerequisite for making sound policy decisions since it shows the extent of the challenges children on the move face and their vulnerability.