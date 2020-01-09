A convicted ISIS militant MahadMohamud Abu-Yasin has died from jail in the capital Mogadishu following a short illness.

He was serving 15 years jail sentence after he was found guilty of supporting and membership of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in 2018.

According to sources in the knowof the development, he died last night after sudden illness.

Abu Yasin was a Somalia-Russian dual citizen who lived in Moscow before moving to Somalia to join ISIS.

Government has not yet commented on his death.