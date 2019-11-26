ISO boss’ son Brian Bagyenda charged with murder of a girlfriend

By Ruth Anderah

Brian Bagyenda; a son to ISO director Col. Kaka Bagyenda has been charged and further remanded to Luzira prison until December 9th 2019 over the murder of his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.

Bagyenda has today produced before the High court judge Moses Kazibwe, who read to him murder charges and denied the same.

Bagyenda has hired a team of five lawyers led by a senior criminal lawyer Nsubuga Mubiru.

Bagyenda a Pharmacist together with Innocent Bainomugisha, a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual laborer who are all residents of Kimwanyi zone in Luzira Nakawa Division were charged with the murder of Twijukye a 22year old former student of Ndejje University.

Prosecution says the trio committed the offence at Njobe road in Luzira Nakawa Division at the home of Brian Bagyenda before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was later recovered by police.