By PATRICK OKABA

An Italian priest at Angal Catholic Parish in Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Fr Elio Zanei, has dug his own grave to prepare for his death, after being informed that he has lost his relatives and fellow priests to the coronavirus, back home in Italy.

Fr Zanei who came to Uganda in 1996 for pastoral work, surprised people when he dug his own grave in preparation to join those who are dying in large numbers in his home country.

