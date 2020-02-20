The Minister of sports and education, Janet Kataha has revealed that the curriculum has been delayed over time due to the absence of funds.

She says that Cabinet asked her to proceed with the rollout because the resolution by Parliament had been overtaken by time.

“The Parliamentary resolution was too late,” she says,

Ssemujju challenged Kataha as he said that the minister is presenting the wrong statement because MPs asked the minister to explain why she defied a Parliamentary resolution suspending the curriculum for lower secondary education and not a statement about the curriculum.

Speaker Kadaga says that MPs should let the minister to first present and react thereafter.