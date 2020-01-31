The education minister Janet Museveni has warned schools and teachers to stop sabotaging with the lower level curriculum design where they compress the syllabus.

Releasing the 2019 UCE results, the UNEB executive secretary Daniel Odongo said available evidence shows that most schools and teachers are rushing to cover the four-year syllabus in three years or by the first term of senior four so that they can create more time for student’s revision.

Odongo adds that some teachers go-ahead to skip or treat some topics lightly and instead encourage ‘question spotting’, a practice that is affecting learners’ performance.

Minister Janet Museveni has now called for a stop to this, arguing that all learners must be exposed to all aspects of the curriculum so that they can get the learning they require.