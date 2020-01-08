The Justice Forum party, youth league has fronted a candidate to contest against the incumbent party president, Asuman Basalirwa in the forthcoming party elections.

The current chairperson of the coordination committee for Justice Forum Bukhari Gamba says he has been fronted to contest for the seat.

However, the party spokesperson Ssentongo Kyamundu has slammed the move being fronted by the youth, saying that the party has not yet released a road map for the said elections.

He further revealed that, even according to the party constitution, anybody below the age of 30 years is not eligible to contest for the position of the party presidency.

He therefore says the youth, are wasting their time to carry such ambitions.