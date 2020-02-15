Members of the Jobless Brotherhood youth group have welcomed the ministry of health’s decision not to evacuate Ugandans who are stuck in China’s Wuhan city, following the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Achieng told parliament that at the moment there are no plans to evacuate Ugandans, mainly students from China because the Chinese authorities have given assurance of their safety.

Robert Mayanja, the group’s coordinator asks the government to ensure financial support is extended to the affected students to enable them to access basic necessities including food and protective gear like masks.

He urges parents and relatives of affected people to stay calm but continue praying for their safety.