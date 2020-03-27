Following president Museveni’s directive to temporarily halt public transport in a bid to prevent spread of Covid 19, the judiciary has cut down the number of judges at its various stations.

According to the acting Chief Registrar, Johnson Kakemani the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Constitutional Court and High Court will only have one judge each with a registrar and a secretary.

And all magistrate courts will only have one Magistrate and a clerk.

The rest of the staff have been ordered to remain at home and observe the guidelines put in place by the ministry of health

The directive comes hours after the country confirmed 4 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number to 18.