The judiciary will resume normal operations as soon as possible after receiving a few stickers to enable movement of judicial officers and other staff.

According to judiciary’s Principal Communications Officer Solomon Muyita, they have only received fifteen stickers.

He says though the stickers are not enough the few who have received will now begin work with focus on new cases especially those relating to bail applications.

On 30th April 2020 President Museveni suspended the hearing of all old cases in courts of law until the end of the lock down imposed to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The judiciary was listed by the president among essential services that must not be affected by the lockdown.

Uganda so far has 44 confirmed cases of Covid-19.